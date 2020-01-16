Left Menu
CRPF DG meets J&K LG to discuss security situation

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 20:09 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 20:09 IST
The director general of CRPF, A P Maheshwari on Thursday met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu and discussed the prevailing security situation in the union territory, an official spokesperson said. They discussed various other issues relating to the overall security environment in the UT, he added.

The DG and the LG also discussed about the current security deployment and their interface with the public, the spokesperson said. Murmu advised close surveillance on all fronts to meet the security challenges and ensuring the safety and security of the people.

