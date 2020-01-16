Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Cop held for killing man in accidental firing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 20:28 IST
Guj: Cop held for killing man in accidental firing

A police sub-inspector was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting a man dead in an accidental firing at a police outpost in Gujarat's Rajkot district, an official said. Sub-inspector P P Chavda was arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after he shot dead Himanshu Gohil at S T chowky under Adivision police station on Wednesday, Rajkot police commissioner Manoj Agarwal said.

Chavda had allegedly called Gohil to the police outpost to buy tickets from him for an upcoming cricket match in Rajkot, the senior official said. An unintentional discharge from the accused policeman's revolver killed the victim on the spot, he said, adding that the sub-inspector himself alerted the authorities about the firing.

"We have suspended the sub-inspector after a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him," he said. PTI PJT PD ARU ARU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate poised to pass new North American trade deal

The U.S. Senate was poised to approve a new North American trade deal on Thursday, clearing the way for a revamp of the 26-year-old NAFTA that includes tougher labor and automotive content rules but leaves 1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico...

UPDATE 2-Israeli court orders closed-door hearings in NSO surveillance firm case

An Israeli court on Thursday ordered closed-door hearings in Amnesty Internationals legal bid to stop NSO Group exporting surveillance software, which rights groups say is used to spy on journalists and dissidents worldwide. A Tel Aviv Dist...

Overwhelming majority of UNSC believes Kashmir a bilateral issue between India and Pak, says MEA

The overwhelming majority of the United Nations Security Council UNSC believed that the world body was not the right forum to discuss Kashmir issue, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday. An effort was mad...

Jonas Brothers to perform at Grammys 2020

Jonas Brothers are the latest addition to the list of performers at the Grammys this year, and Nick Jonas surprised his followers by announcing the news on social media. Apart from the announcement from the official website of the awards, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020