Guj: Cop held for killing man in accidental firing

A police sub-inspector was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting a man dead in an accidental firing at a police outpost in Gujarat's Rajkot district, an official said. Sub-inspector P P Chavda was arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after he shot dead Himanshu Gohil at S T chowky under Adivision police station on Wednesday, Rajkot police commissioner Manoj Agarwal said.

Chavda had allegedly called Gohil to the police outpost to buy tickets from him for an upcoming cricket match in Rajkot, the senior official said. An unintentional discharge from the accused policeman's revolver killed the victim on the spot, he said, adding that the sub-inspector himself alerted the authorities about the firing.

"We have suspended the sub-inspector after a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him," he said. PTI PJT PD ARU ARU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

