Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal IG suspended again in custodial death case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 20:39 IST
Himachal IG suspended again in custodial death case

The Himachal Pradesh government has again suspended Inspector General of Police ZH Zaidi in a custodial death case, DGP Sitaram Mardi said Thursday. Zaidi was suspended in 2017 after his arrest in connection with the custodial death of a Nepalese national in the Gudia rape and murder case.

The state government had revoked his suspension in November last year. Earlier, it had rejected the application for revoking his suspension thrice. Commenting on the development on the sidelines of a farewell function for Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Zaidi was suspended on Wednesday.

The CM said he was suspended as former Shimla SP Soumya Sambasivan in a written statement before a CBI court in Chandigarh had alleged that Zaidi pressured her over the phone to change her statement in the custodial death case. Thakur said the CBI forwarded the written statement of Sambasivan to the state DGP, who in turn sent it to state government, which decided to place him again under suspension.

Zaidi was posted as the CEO of the the state Wakf Board after his suspension was revoked last year. Eight police personnel, including IG Zaidi and DSP Manoj Joshi, were arrested by the CBI on August 29, 2017 while former Shimla SP DW Negi was arrested on November 16, 2017 in connection with the custodial death.

Suraj, an accused in the Gudia rape and murder case, had died at the Kotkhai police station in July 2017. Gudia (16) had gone missing in Kotkhai on July 4, 2017 and her body was found from the Halaila forests two days later. The autopsy had confirmed rape and murder.

Following a public outcry, a special investigation team, headed by Zaidi, was set up by the then Congress government. The SIT arrested six people and after the custodial death of Suraj, the High Court handed over the investigation of both cases to the CBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate poised to pass new North American trade deal

The U.S. Senate was poised to approve a new North American trade deal on Thursday, clearing the way for a revamp of the 26-year-old NAFTA that includes tougher labor and automotive content rules but leaves 1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico...

UPDATE 2-Israeli court orders closed-door hearings in NSO surveillance firm case

An Israeli court on Thursday ordered closed-door hearings in Amnesty Internationals legal bid to stop NSO Group exporting surveillance software, which rights groups say is used to spy on journalists and dissidents worldwide. A Tel Aviv Dist...

Overwhelming majority of UNSC believes Kashmir a bilateral issue between India and Pak, says MEA

The overwhelming majority of the United Nations Security Council UNSC believed that the world body was not the right forum to discuss Kashmir issue, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday. An effort was mad...

Jonas Brothers to perform at Grammys 2020

Jonas Brothers are the latest addition to the list of performers at the Grammys this year, and Nick Jonas surprised his followers by announcing the news on social media. Apart from the announcement from the official website of the awards, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020