Muslim women students take out anti-CAA rally

A Muslim women students' body on Thursday took out a rally in the city demanding that the Centre withdraw the Citizens' Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed country-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC). Activists of the Girls' Islamic Organisation vowed to continue their protests against the CAA and nation-wide NRC till these were repealed by the central government.

The rally, which started from Haji Mohammed Mohsin Square in south Kolkata, culminated at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Mayo Road in the central part of the city. The participants also sat on a dharna in front of the statue in protest against the CAA and NRC..

