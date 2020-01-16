J-K Home Dept to take call on Davinder Singh's dismissal

The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department will take a call on suspended DSP Davinder Singh's dismissal, while the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the matter. Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir administration stripped Davinder Singh of the Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for gallantry awarded in 2018.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said it is recommending to the central government that Davinder Singh, who was arrested while travelling with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, should be sacked. "He has been suspended, we are recommending his sacking to the government. We cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said.

Yesterday, NIA Director-General met Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla pertaining to the investigation into the matter. The sources said that a team headed by IG level officer will go to Jammu and Kashmir for the investigation soon.

The probe team will investigate Davinder's link with terrorists. The NIA will also register a case after seeking details from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the sources added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.