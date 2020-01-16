Bus passes for construction workers in Haryana

Haryana government will provide free bus passes to construction workers to travel to their work place from their homes in the state transport buses. A decision to this effect was taken at the 19th meeting of the Haryana Building and Others Construction Works Welfare Board held in Gurugram on Thursday

"The meeting decided to provide bus passes to construction workers to commute in the state transport buses from home to workplace. The cost of this bus pass will be borne in by the Board," said an official statement. For this, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has instructed the officials of the Labour Department to outline a plan in consultation with the officials of the Transport Department.

He also said that the scheme will be named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shramik Avagaman Yojana. Similarly, in the Char Dham Scheme, which has been planned for the labourers, wherein a bus will carry construction workers to any religious place as a trial by the state transport. If this trial is successful, it will be implemented. In the meeting, it was also decided to give Rs 1,01,000 in two instalments for the marriage of labourer's daughters. The first instalment will be of Rs 50 thousand which will be released before the wedding. It has to be verified by an elected public representative for its appropriate usage. The second instalment of Rs 51 thousand will be given after marriage.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that to take advantage of the schemes of the Labour Department, it is necessary to register the workers. He said that instructions will be written in this regard to the concerned departments to ensure that the labourers who are engaged with the contractors working with them are also registered with the Board. (ANI)

