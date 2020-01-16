Left Menu
This year's Budget to focus on employment generation, says Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday said that this time the state's annual budget would give priority to the areas which increase employment avenues.

  • ANI
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 22:58 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 22:58 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar . Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday said that this time the state's annual budget would give priority to the areas which increase employment avenues. "The industrial sector plays a vital role in increasing employment and therefore, the industries giving more employment to the state youths will be incentivised by the state government," he added.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the pre-budget consultation meeting with the stake holders of the manufacturing sector related to Faridabad and Gurugram in Faridabad late Wednesday night. "We are partners in the development of the state, not givers and takers," he said. The Chief Minister said that basic amenities are being expanded for the development of industrial sector in the state. "For this, new national highways are being built. Apart from this, work is also being done to provide metro connectivity from Faridabad to Gurugram and up to Delhi Airport," he said.

"The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of metro from Faridabad to Gurugram has been completed," he said, adding that Orbital Rail Corridor would be developed from Kundli to Prithla along the KMP expressway so that besides road connectivity, Haryana rail connectivity could be ensured with Himachal, Punjab and other northern states without touching Delhi. The Chief Minister said that there is a plan to bring 1,000 e-buses in the state soon, out of which about 100 e-buses would be made available to Faridabad. These buses would provide the facility of city bus service. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

