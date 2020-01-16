Greater Noida: Damages in home, child injured after lightning strike, claim residents

A child was injured and some houses in a Greater Noida village damaged in a lightning strike on Thursday morning, its residents claimed. It was raining early in the morning when a "bomb-like" explosion was heard at the house in Maincha village, said Sushil Sharma.

"I was asleep but woke up because of the sound only to realise that lightning had struck our house," the 30-year-old man said. "There was no power supply at that time and our inverter was on. The inverter, the fridge, a submersible motor got damaged, while some LED TVs and set top boxes in other households were also damaged," he claimed.

Sharma, who works at a pharmacy in Greater Noida and lives in a joint family, said a wall was also damaged in the strike and two water pipelines going through it were broken. "Some splinters from the wall flew and hit a three-year- old child who was near the spot. The child suffered some injuries due to that," he added.

"Some clothes that were hanging at the terrace bore burn marks," the man said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.