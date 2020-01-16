Maha to seek removal of dead & retd cops' names from IPR list

The Maharashtra government is in the process of requesting the Centre to exclude the names of dead, retired and non-serving IPS officers in the state from the list of bureaucrats who have not filed their annual immovable property returns (IPR). The state home department has issued a statement in this regard after some media reports said that IPR has been sought from some martyred, dead and terminated officers as well.

According to the statement, all serving IPS officers have to file the IPR before January 31 every year. The Centre had conveyed to the Maharashtra government the names of those officers from the state who had not filed the IPR on its SPARROW system.

The Centre had also asked IPR for 2019 to be submitted within stipulated timeframe. "The central government is being conveyed to exclude the names of those officers who are not serving or are dead, from the list (of those who have not filed IPR)," the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.