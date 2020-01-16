Uttar Pradesh lawyers strike work over attacks

Lawyers in Uttar Pradesh struck work on Thursday in protest against recent attacks on advocates in the state. Lawyers at Allahabad High Court and in all subordinate courts did not work in protest following a call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

The Council had asked bar associations in the state to abstain from work to protest against attacks on lawyers and to put pressure on the government to frame an advocate's protection act. Council member Prashant Singh Atal said the protest was highly successful and the government must pay serious attention to the demands of the lawyers community otherwise it will face more protests in future.

Another council member Ajay Kumar Shukla said that in murder cases of lawyer Mukesh Verma of Kanpur, Satyendra Singh of Etah, Nutan Yadav of Pratapgarh, and other such cases neither compensation was given by state government nor effective action was taken against the accused. On January 7, lawyer Shekhar Tripathi (32) was allegedly thrashed to death with sticks by five men in Lucknow, triggering anger among his colleagues who brought the body to the district collectorate demanding justice.

The accused had called the lawyer from his house and took him away. His body was found some distance away. On December 17, a man was killed and two policemen injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at Bijnore CJM's court.

