Central Water Commission panel inspects Jayakwadi dam

A committee of experts of theCentral Water Commission (CWC) on Thursday conducted aninspection of the Jayakwadi dam in Aurangabad district ofMaharashtra

The panel comprising state and central governmentofficials visited the dam and inspected the dam in terms ofits security and management, an official said

"Their visit was part of the phase two of the DamRehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP). Thirty damswhich are over 25 years old are being examined under thisproject and Jayakwadi dam, which was constructed in 1964, isone of them," executive engineer of the Irrigation Department,Rajendra Kale, said.

