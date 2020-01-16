Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad released from Tihar Jail

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, who was arrested in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest in Old Delhi's Daryaganj, was released from Tihar Jail on Thursday night, officials said.

Azad's outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship act on December 20, without police permission.

The Bhim Army chief was sent to judicial custody on December 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

