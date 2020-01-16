Intend to set up Sai baba temple in Mauritius: Minister

Mauritius minister Alan Ganoo on Thursday said he intends to set up a temple dedicated to Sai baba in his country. Ganoo, who offered prayers at the Sai baba temple here in western Maharashtra, said he has been a devotee of the revered saint for long.

"I am a devotee of Sai Baba since early 1990s and the first time I came here was in 1996 when I was the housing minister," Ganoo told PTI after visiting the temple. "In June last year I was in opposition and elections were already on in my country when I came here to seek blessings of Baba.

"After elections were held in November last, I was appointed as the new land transport minister. I have many interesting experiences of Baba since I have been in his charan (feet). I intend to set up a Sai baba temple in Mauritius," he said. A majority of Hindu population who are devotees of Sai Baba go to a small temple in Mauritius, he said.

"Today since I am a new minister in Mauritiusmy ambition is to set up a Sai baba temple and this is why I came here to seek guidance of the temple trust's chief executive officer," Ganoo said. "When I go back home, I will proceed to make this dream of mine reality for many Mauritians," he said.

"You know the Hindu population in Mauritius is little more than 50 per cent of the total. More than three quarters of the Hindu population have trust in Sai baba and are his devotees," he said..

