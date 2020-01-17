Left Menu
Naga tribal body resents non-resolution of political impasse

  PTI
  • |
  Kohima
  • |
  Updated: 17-01-2020 00:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 00:27 IST
The Naga Hoho, the apex body of tribal organisations, on Thursday expressed resentment over the delay in the resolution of the Naga political problem. "The Naga people have entered another year without any sign of resolving the long-pending political impasse," said Naga Hoho president H K Zhimomi and general secretary K Elu Ndang in a statement here Thursday.

They said the October 31 announcement last year that the talks between the Government of India and Naga groups concluded on a positive note has not failed to bring any progress. The inconclusive talks are a reflection of the insincerity and lack of political will on the part of the Government of India, they said.

The apex body of the Naga tribal organisations said the Government of India must not backtrack or misinterpret the Framework Agreement (signed in August 2015 between the NSCN-IM and the Centre) and it must be the basis for a solution. "All intricacies must be resolved on the basis of The Framework Agreement. It must be ensured that the signing of the agreement should be inclusive of all Naga political groups so as to fulfil the desire of people at large," they said.

The organisation maintained that it was unfortunate that the Nagas "were not united" over the issue. The organisation accused the Union government "dividing the Nagas".

"While trying to meet the common aspirations, all political Naga groups must stand united," the Hoho leaders said. The Hoho appealed to all Naga political groups to unite and resolve the political issue without any reservation.

