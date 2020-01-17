Srinagar, Jammu airports now under CISF cover

In the wake of the arrest of DSP Davinder Singh along with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, airports in Srinagar and Jammu are to be "immediately" brought under the security cover of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a Jammu and Kashmir government order has said. "This issue has acquired immediacy in view of the recent developments relating to the arrest of DSP airport security Davinder Singh for trying to assist militants to travel to other pans of the country," the order read.

The two sensitive airports at Jammu and Srinagar are to be "handed over" to the CISF by January 31, the order of the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department to the Director-General of Police (DGP) said. Additional secretary to the Jammu and Kashmir government Khalid Majeed directed the DGP to arrange suitable accommodation for housing the CISF personnel at Jammu and Srinagar Airports, along with transport and other PIP (Pre induction Formalities) facilities.

On January 15, Jammu and Kashmir Police said it will recommend to central government the sacking of Davinder Singh, who was arrested while travelling with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. "He has been suspended, we are recommending his sacking to the government. We cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said.

On Wednesday, NIA Director-General met Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla pertaining to the investigation into the matter. The sources said that a team headed by IG level officer will go to Jammu and Kashmir for the investigation soon.

The probe team will investigate Davinder's link with terrorists. The NIA will also register a case after seeking details from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the sources added. (ANI)

