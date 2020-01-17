Court to frame charges against former MP, MLAs for giving inflammatory speeches in 2013

A court here has fixed January 27 for framing of charges against formers MPs and MLAs for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at a panchayat in 2013.

Additional District Sessions Judge Ram Sudh Singh is conducting the trial in cases registered against the political leaders for allegedly making the inflammatory speeches at a Muslim panchayat at Khalapar here on August 30, 2013.

The ADSJ on Thursday said charges will be framed on January 27 against former UP minister and Congress leader Saeeduzam, former MP Kadir Rana and former BSP MLA Noorsaleem Maulana Jamil in the case.

