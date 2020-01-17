Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad visits Jama Masjid

Hours after being released from Tihar Jail, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad visited the historic Jama Masjid on Friday.

Flanked by his supporters and locals, Azad read out the Preamble to the Constitution.

Calling for repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which he termed as a "black act", he said nothing is more important than keeping the country together.

