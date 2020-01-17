Drug peddler arrested, 2kg heroin seized in West Bengal's Jadavpur

The Anti-Terrorist Squad team of Special Task Force (STF) arrested one drug peddler and seized approximately 2 kg of heroin from his possession in Jadavpur.

According to the STF of Kolkata Police, the incident took place on Thursday.

A case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

