Drug peddler arrested, 2kg heroin seized in West Bengal's Jadavpur
The Anti-Terrorist Squad team of Special Task Force (STF) arrested one drug peddler and seized approximately 2 kg of heroin from his possession in Jadavpur.
According to the STF of Kolkata Police, the incident took place on Thursday.
A case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)
