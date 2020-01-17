Left Menu
Delhi Police busted a fake manufacturing unit, case registered

Acting on the information received regarding the fake manufacturing unit, the Delhi Police seized 90 plastic bags of washing powder (Tide and Surf Excel), 74 plastic bags of Tata Salt in Delhi's Alipur.

Delhi Police busted a fake manufacturing unit, case registered
elhi Police busted a fake manufacturing unit. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Acting on the information received regarding the fake manufacturing unit, the Delhi Police seized 90 plastic bags of washing powder (Tide and Surf Excel), 74 plastic bags of Tata Salt in Delhi's Alipur. The police raided a plot in Alipur after Sanjeev Bahl, authorised representative of Surf Excel, Tide and Tata Salt filed a complaint.

On searching of premises, 90 Plastic Bags of washing powder (Tide & Surf Excel), 74 plastic bags of Tata Salt, 31 Plastic Bags of Rappers ( Tide, Tata Salt and Surf Excel) and two packing machines were recovered and seized. During the course of the investigation, Rajesh Kumar, ACP revealed that the Mukesh Garg (42) had taken the plot on rent to manufacture these fake recovered products.

The accused is on the run and it was revealed that Mukesh Garg also has some previous cases filed against him. An FIR has been filed under Copy Right Act.

The team has been formed to nab him. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

