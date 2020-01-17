Illegal 4-storey building reduced to rubble in few seconds

Under its ongoing drive against illegal structures, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday razed a four-storey building through controlled implosion method, turning it into rubble in less than 60 seconds. An IMC official said the owner of the building, located in Nyaya Nagar Extension, was issued a notice on January 15, asking him to demolish the illegal structure, built on government land, within two days.

After the deadline ended without demolition of the building, civic officails used explosives to bring it down through controlled implosion method, he said. The explosives were so powerful that the four-storey building turned into a pile of rubble in less than a minute, the official said.

Building implosion method involves strategic placing of explosive material and timing of its detonation so that a structure collapses on itself in a matter of seconds. This method is used to minimise physical damage to immediate surroundings of the tageted building..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

