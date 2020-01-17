Man who committed suicide at Delhi metro station identified
The man who committed suicide at the Dwarka Mor station on Delhi's Blue Line yesterday has been identified as Parasu Ram Pandey.
The man who committed suicide at the Dwarka Mor station on Delhi's Blue Line yesterday has been identified as Parasu Ram Pandey. According to family members, the 70-year-old was suffering from old-age ailments.
Inquest proceedings are being conducted, and the body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination. Minutes after the incident, the deceased was rushed to the DDU Hospital but could not be saved.
Following the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had announced a delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk yesterday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Blue Line
- Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
- Dwarka Sector
- DDU Hospital
ALSO READ
Delhi AQI 'severe' at RK Puram, Anand Vihar, Rohini
Homeless take refuge in night shelters as Delhi reels under cold wave
Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Peeragarhi, several trapped after building collapses
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for motorists expecting foggy days ahead
Delhi pollution levels remain 'severe', citizens advised to avoid outdoor activities