Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enough proof to show Pathari is Saibaba birthplace: NCP leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 15:28 IST
Enough proof to show Pathari is Saibaba birthplace: NCP leader

NCP legislator Durrani Abdullah Khan has said there is enough evidence to prove that Saibaba was born at Pathri and there is a fear if the town in Parbhani district of Maharashtra is developed, the importance of Shirdi, which has a grand temple of the saint, will fade. Devotees in large numbers throng the Shri Sai Janmasthan Temple at Pathri and during a recent visit there, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a grant of Rs 100 crore for development of the town.

People of Shirdi, in Ahmednagar district, are afraid that if Pathri is developed, the importance of Shirdi will decline, Khan said. There is enough evidence to prove that Pathri is the birthplace of Saibaba and President Ramnath Kovind has also endorsed the fact earlier, the NCP leader added.

"While Shirdi is Saibaba's 'karmabhoomi' (work place) and Pathri is 'janmabhoomi' (birthplace) and both these places have their own importance," he said. Tourists from across the country and world visit Pathri in large numbers, he said, adding that the town lacks good infrastructure.

"The Chief Minister has agreed to grant Rs 100 crore to Pathri. People of Shirdi don't have an issue with the funds, they just don't want Pathri to be called Saibaba's birthplace," he said. Shirdi residents fear that if Pathari comes under the limelight, the flow of devotees to their town will come down, he said.

The Saibaba Temple at Shirdi draws lakhs of devotees and is one of the most popular pilgrim destinations in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

I was becoming complacent and unhappy, says Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha says she has always strived to do roles that challenge her as an actor but there was a time in her career when she felt uninspired. The actor decided to take time off work to reflect on what was important for her as an artiste....

Nirbhaya case: Tihar jail seeks from court fresh death warrants against 4 convicts

Tihar jail authorities Friday sought from a Delhi court issuance of fresh death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora directed the jail authorities to info...

Warm-Up: Ruturaj, Shubman, Surya shine in India A's 92-run win

India A top-order warmed-up nicely for their upcoming one-day series with a 92-run win against New Zealand XI in the first of the two practise games here on Friday. Batting first, India A scored 279 for 8 in 50 overs and then dismissed New ...

Amazon.in Great Indian Sale - Deals Preview

Big savings, new beginnings Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Amazon.ins Great Indian Sale - starts from midnight on January 19 until 1159 pm on January 22 Prime members to get early access to great deals starting 12 noo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020