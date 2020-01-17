Former TN CM remembered

Chief Minister of Puducherry and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Friday paid floral tribute to a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and founder of the AIADMK M G Ramachandran (MGR) here on his 103rd birth anniversary. All legislators in the union territory were also present.

AIADMK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan led a procession of his partymen to pay tribute to MGR's statue amid raising slogans in praise of the late leader. AIADMK legislators and functionaries of its different wings were among those present..

