Man drowns in rivulet in HP

A man drowned in a rivulet in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district in the early hours on Friday, a district official said.

A resident of Khajan village in Nurpur tehsil, Wazir Mohammad was going home when he slipped and fell into Harar Khud, he said.

His family members have been provided Rs 10,000 as interim relief, he added.

