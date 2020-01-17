Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt will intervene if any issues in coordination between officers and ministers crop up: Raj Dy CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 17:47 IST
Govt will intervene if any issues in coordination between officers and ministers crop up: Raj Dy CM

The Rajasthan government will intervene and take immediate action if there are any issues in coordination between officers and ministers, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Friday. Pilot's remark came after Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh met him on Thursday and apprised him about an alleged rift with the top bureaucracy over a tender process for the light and sound show at the Amer Fort here.

Running the government is a collective responsibility and not of any one person, the deputy chief minister said. "If any team member faces a problem, then I think that the state government should take immediate action after taking cognisance of it. "Running the government is a collective responsibility as people have chosen the Congress party and not any one person. It is very important to resolve problems of team members in time because the accountability of the Congress government (to the people)," Pilot told reporters.

The Congress is working to fulfil its promises and is accountable to the people of Rajasthan. If there are any issues then it will be rectified collectively, he said. The deputy chief minister also condemned the attack on Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, saying that violence has no place in a democracy.

The attack on Beniwal is condemnable. It is not acceptable in a civil society and violence has no place in a democracy, Pilot said, assuring that appropriate action will be taken in the case. He said, "It is the responsibility of all of us to not let this happen in future. If someone attacks an elected people's representative, then all the people should collectively condemn it."

During a demonstration outside the the Barmer Collectorate on Thursday, a person had grabbed the Nagaur MP by his collar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Non-BJP-ruled states raise objections to NPR methodology at MHA-convened meet

A few non-BJP-ruled states on Friday raised objections over the new methodology to be adopted in the NPR exercise but the central government defended the steps saying certain answers to be given by people are not mandatory but voluntary. Th...

U.S. to review petition seeking formal defect probe into 500,000 Tesla vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA said Friday it will review a petition asking the agency to formally investigate 500,000 Tesla Inc models over sudden unintended acceleration reports.The petition covers 2012 through 2...

UPDATE 1-U.S. to review petition seeking formal defect probe into 500,000 Tesla vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA said Friday it will review a petition asking the agency to formally investigate 500,000 Tesla Inc models over sudden unintended acceleration reports. The petition covers 2012 through ...

Dravidian outfit accuses Rajinikanth of bid to defame Periyar

Accusing superstar Rajinikanth of propagating false information about a 1971 rally to defame social reformer E V Ramasamy Periyar, a Dravidian outfit in Tamil Nadu has demanded an unconditional apology and filed police complaints seeking ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020