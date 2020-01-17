Govt will intervene if any issues in coordination between officers and ministers crop up: Raj Dy CM

The Rajasthan government will intervene and take immediate action if there are any issues in coordination between officers and ministers, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Friday. Pilot's remark came after Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh met him on Thursday and apprised him about an alleged rift with the top bureaucracy over a tender process for the light and sound show at the Amer Fort here.

Running the government is a collective responsibility and not of any one person, the deputy chief minister said. "If any team member faces a problem, then I think that the state government should take immediate action after taking cognisance of it. "Running the government is a collective responsibility as people have chosen the Congress party and not any one person. It is very important to resolve problems of team members in time because the accountability of the Congress government (to the people)," Pilot told reporters.

The Congress is working to fulfil its promises and is accountable to the people of Rajasthan. If there are any issues then it will be rectified collectively, he said. The deputy chief minister also condemned the attack on Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, saying that violence has no place in a democracy.

The attack on Beniwal is condemnable. It is not acceptable in a civil society and violence has no place in a democracy, Pilot said, assuring that appropriate action will be taken in the case. He said, "It is the responsibility of all of us to not let this happen in future. If someone attacks an elected people's representative, then all the people should collectively condemn it."

During a demonstration outside the the Barmer Collectorate on Thursday, a person had grabbed the Nagaur MP by his collar.

