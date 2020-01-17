Left Menu
Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with EU High Representative, South African Foreign Minister

  New Delhi
  17-01-2020
  • Created: 17-01-2020 17:53 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held bilateral talks with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor. In his meeting with Borrell, Jaishankar discussed global and regional issues, multilateralism, connectivity, and counter-terrorism.

"A great meeting with HRVP @JosepBorrellF of European Union. Productive discussions on global and regional issues, multilateralism, connectivity, and counter-terrorism. Underlined our climate change cooperation. Agreed to keep in close touch," Jaishankar said in a tweet. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said Jaishankar and Borrell took stock of the India-EU relations and the way forward, ahead of the planned summit in March 2020 and discussed the possible deliverables.

"Both agreed to further enlarge the existing bilateral political, security, economic and trade cooperation and identify new areas for cooperation in connectivity, Indo-Pacific Region, data adequacy, etc," the MEA said. Jaishankar also met South Africa Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.

"Co-chaired a fruitful Joint Ministerial Commission with FM Naledi Pandor of South Africa. Our traditional friendship and cooperation stand re-energized. Deeply appreciate her #Raisina participation," he said in another tweet.

