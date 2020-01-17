Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man found dead in car in Dwarka's Sector-2

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 18:59 IST
Man found dead in car in Dwarka's Sector-2

A 40-year-old man was found dead on Friday morning in his car in Dwarka's Sector-2 area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Khem Chand, a resident of JJ Colony, Dwarka Sector-1, they said.

According to a senior police official, police got information around 11:30 am regarding a man lying in a car at Sector 2, Dwarka near NPS Society. There was no injury mark on the body and it is suspected that the deceased consumed poison, but the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the autopsy report, the police said.

The body has been sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for the post-mortem. During investigation, it was found that the deceased used to run a cab for an online app based cab service. He was declared defaulter from the organisation, sources said.

The family of the deceased said they last spoke to him on Wednesday and his location was at Sector-55 in Gurgaon. When he did not return home, his family members lodged a missing report on Thursday at Sector-1 police post, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Travelex staff put away pens and paper as UK systems come back online

More than two weeks after a crippling ransomware attack forced Travelex staff to use pen and paper to calculate foreign currency exchanges, the company said the first of its customer-facing systems in Britain was up and running again. The c...

CISF seizes 80 mobile phones from 2 Chinese nationals at Delhi airport

The CISF recovered 80 mobile phones from two Chinese nationals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Friday. On enquiry, they could not produce any valid document for the mobile phones.At about 5.30 am on January 17, during pre...

Man arrested over obscene post about prime minister

A man from Parbhani in Maharashtra has been arrested for posting an objectionable comment about Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongwith an obscene picture on Facebook, the police said on Friday. Prashant Dambale 28, a poultry businessman an...

American singer Ariana Grande in legal turmoil for song '7 Rings'

American singer Ariana Grande is in a legal turmoil after hip-hop artist DOT sued her and Universal Music group for ripping off the chorus of one of his songs in Grandes hit 7Rings. According to the allegations put forward by DOT whose real...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020