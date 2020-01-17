Man found dead in car in Dwarka's Sector-2

A 40-year-old man was found dead on Friday morning in his car in Dwarka's Sector-2 area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Khem Chand, a resident of JJ Colony, Dwarka Sector-1, they said.

According to a senior police official, police got information around 11:30 am regarding a man lying in a car at Sector 2, Dwarka near NPS Society. There was no injury mark on the body and it is suspected that the deceased consumed poison, but the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the autopsy report, the police said.

The body has been sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for the post-mortem. During investigation, it was found that the deceased used to run a cab for an online app based cab service. He was declared defaulter from the organisation, sources said.

The family of the deceased said they last spoke to him on Wednesday and his location was at Sector-55 in Gurgaon. When he did not return home, his family members lodged a missing report on Thursday at Sector-1 police post, they said.

