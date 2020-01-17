Women stage 'dharna' in Delhi's Seelampur against CAA, NRC

Locals in Seelampur on Friday gathered for namaz and women sat on 'dharna' against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). A sea of women along with their children staged 'dharna' and raised slogans against CAA.

Children and women were seen holding posters that read slogans like -- 'CAA-NRC ke khilaf aurato ka inquilab (Women's revolution against CAA)'. Meanwhile, a group of women gathered at Shaheen Bagh to offer namaz earlier today where a protest against CAA is being held.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

