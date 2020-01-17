Pb: BSF thwarts infiltration bid, seizes 12.5 kg heroin

Border Security Force thwarted an infiltration bid at the Indo-Pak border here on Friday and seized over 12 kg heroin and a gun, officials said.

A BSF patrolling team noticed some suspicious activity at the border and rushed near the barbed fencing, they said.

On seeing the BSF personnel approach, the suspects coming from the Pakistani side fled, leaving behind 12.5 kg heroin, one China-made automatic pistol and nine bullets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.