Police bust factory manufacturing fake products in Delhi's Alipur

The Delhi Police has busted a factory manufacturing fake products and using labels of branded companies in outer north Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Friday. According to police, one Sanjeev Bahl, an authorized representative of Surf Excel, Tide and Tata Salt, lodged a complaint regarding the manufacturing of fake products at Jindpur Village.

When police raided the premises, they recovered 90 plastic bags of washing powder, 74 plastic bags of salt, 31 plastic bags of rappers and two packing machines. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Alipur Police Station, a senior police officer said.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that a person named Mukesh Garg (42), a resident of Old Anaj Mandi in Narela took the plot on rent to manufacture these fake recovered products," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. Garg had been arrested earlier. He is currently absconding and the team has been sent to nab him, Sharma said.

