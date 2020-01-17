Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh snowfall in hills, rain in plains increase temperatures; Mumbai shivers with change in weather

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:07 IST
Fresh snowfall in hills, rain in plains increase temperatures; Mumbai shivers with change in weather

Fresh snowfall in the hills and light rain in the plains led to a moderate increase in maximum temperatures in parts of north India on Friday, but a significant change in the weather in Mumbai and its suburbs brought the winter chill to the metropolis. Rain lashed parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh overnight as dense fog hit traffic in the morning. A dense fog is likely to envelop and reduce visibility in the national capital and parts of UP on Saturday morning as well, according to India Meteorology Department.

The air quality in Delhi was 'poor' with an AQI of 283 after the rain. Himachal's tourist destinations Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla witnessed fresh snowfall. Kufri has received 10 cm snowfall since Thursday and Dalhousie 5 cm, a Met office official said in Shimla.

Shimla and several other parts of the state also witnessed light snowfall. The weatherman has forecast rain and snowfall in the hills and thundershowers in the plains over the next few days. As the northern region experienced rise in temperatures after snowfall and rain, residents of Mumbai and its suburbs started feeling the winter chill as the minimum temperature dropped to 14 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest in the city.

IMD's Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius and the Santacruz weather station recorded 11.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD said 11.4 degrees Celsius was the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the suburbs after 2013. Due to the significant drop in temperatures, morning officer-goers and school children were seen wrapped in woolens to keep warm.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMD Mumbai, K S Hosalikar, tweeted that day-time temperatures are expected to remain low due to chilly winds. Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopened for one-way traffic on Friday after four days. The all-weather road connecting the Valley with the rest of the country was closed after snowfall near Jawahar Tunnel and the resulting multiple landslides in Banihal-Ramban sector.

The met office predicted more rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. In Punjab, Amritsar was the coldest recorded place in the state at 4.7 degrees Celsius. Hisar in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 5.1 degrees Celsius.

Cold prevailed in Rajasthan as the minimum temperature dropped by up to 2 degrees Celsius at most places. Churu was the coldest recorded place in the state at 3.3 degrees Celsius. The Met department has forecast that the cold weather will remain dominant in the state in next 24 hours and fog will be witnessed in Sikar, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Dholpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

ED raids BMC ex-chief engineer in Mumbai; Dubai property papers recovered

The ED on Friday said it has searched the premises of a former Mumbai-based chief engineer of the BMC and recovered documents related to purchase of a property in Dubai in an alleged illegal manner. The central probe agency did not identify...

Selena Gomez shows off her new 'Rare' tattoo

American singer Selena Gomez permanently inked the title of her latest album on her neck. Selena revealed the picture of her tattoo through Instagram and tagged go-to celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang.Did it again bangbangnyc rare, the sing...

Kamarhati violence: Bombs hurled; motorbikes, shops burnt in Bengal

A clash erupted between two groups in Kamarhati in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district on Friday leading to police deployment in the area, a senior officer said. Bombs were hurled and shops and motorbikes vandalized and set on fire duri...

We do not have any doubt about India's approach on Kashmir: Russian Ambassador

Russia is not eager to know what is happening in Kashmir and those having doubts over New Delhis policy for the region as well as the situation in the Valley can visit it, Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said on Friday. His assertion ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020