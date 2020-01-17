Man held for cheating people with false job promises

A man was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing jobs in a Thailand Airline which did not exist, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Sanket Jha, a resident of Mumbai, they said.

According to police, they received information regarding a quarrel at Metropolitan hotel near Bangla Sahab Gurudwara here. When policemen reached the spot, they found that a fake job racket was being run by Jha promising people to get them jobs in 'Yo Air' in Thailand, which did not exist, police said.

A senior police officer said a woman, hailing from Noida, lodged a complaint that she came to know about an interview for cabin crew in 'Yo Air' through social media. "She also alleged that after initial screening, she received an e-mail for an interview of the management round in Delhi at a hotel near Bangla Sahab Gurudwara," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.

However, when she reached there, Jha, who was conducting the interview, asked for a demand draft of Rs 2.55 lakh before the selection, the DCP said. The woman got suspicious and came to know that there was no airline in the name of 'Yo Air' in Thailand and she was being cheated, he said.

The woman told police that around 250 to 300 people had come for the interview, Singhal said. Acase under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) was registered at Mandir Marg police station on Thursday and the accused was arrested from the hotel, they said, police said.

Two other female associates of the accused, who were present at the spot, have been asked to join the investigation, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.