Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for cheating people with false job promises

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:45 IST
Man held for cheating people with false job promises

A man was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing jobs in a Thailand Airline which did not exist, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Sanket Jha, a resident of Mumbai, they said.

According to police, they received information regarding a quarrel at Metropolitan hotel near Bangla Sahab Gurudwara here. When policemen reached the spot, they found that a fake job racket was being run by Jha promising people to get them jobs in 'Yo Air' in Thailand, which did not exist, police said.

A senior police officer said a woman, hailing from Noida, lodged a complaint that she came to know about an interview for cabin crew in 'Yo Air' through social media. "She also alleged that after initial screening, she received an e-mail for an interview of the management round in Delhi at a hotel near Bangla Sahab Gurudwara," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.

However, when she reached there, Jha, who was conducting the interview, asked for a demand draft of Rs 2.55 lakh before the selection, the DCP said. The woman got suspicious and came to know that there was no airline in the name of 'Yo Air' in Thailand and she was being cheated, he said.

The woman told police that around 250 to 300 people had come for the interview, Singhal said. Acase under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) was registered at Mandir Marg police station on Thursday and the accused was arrested from the hotel, they said, police said.

Two other female associates of the accused, who were present at the spot, have been asked to join the investigation, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Iran's Khamenei stands by Guards after unrest over downed plane

Irans supreme leader threw his support behind the elite Revolutionary Guards in a rare sermon on Friday after their belated admission that they had accidentally downed an airliner triggered days of protests on the streets. In his first Frid...

Pentagon denies any move to de-emphasize injuries from Iran attack

The Pentagon said on Friday there had been no effort to play down or delay the release of information on concussive injuries from Irans Jan. 8 attacks on a base hosting U.S. forces in Iraq, saying such wounds can take longer to identify and...

Nine students score perfect 100 in JEE Main exams

Nine students scored a perfect 100 in the JEE Main examination results declared on Friday night, the HRD Ministry said.Of the nine who got a perfect 100 score in the examination held in January this year also include Delhi boy Nishant Agarw...

RIL-Saudi Aramco deal unlikely to close by March-end, says CFO

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is unlikely to close the deal for 20 per cent stake in its oil to chemicals business to Saudi Aramco by March 31 this year, according to a senior company official. In August last year, the company anno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020