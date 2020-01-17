4-year-old girl raped by two minor boys Kakinada (AP), Jan 17(PTI): A four-year-old girl wasallegedly raped by two minor boys while she was alone in herresidence here on Friday, police said

Based on a complaint from the victims mother, theboys, aged 8 and 12, have been detained under the POCSO(Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, the policesaid, adding that the girl has been sent for a medicalexamination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.