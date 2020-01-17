Left Menu
Meeting held on delineation of NCR, region's expansion discussed

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 21:49 IST
The National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) on Friday deliberated on the delineation of the NCR, with an official saying the region's expansion was also discussed. Senior officers of the Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan governments attended the meeting.

NCRPB member secretary Archana Agrawal said the board is considering two options for the delineation of the National Capital Region (NCR). One that would expand it by 35,000 square kilometres and the second by 45,000 square kilometres, the official said. In November last year, the central government had asked the NCRPB to prepare the blueprint for Urban Planning of Delhi, 2041, in the next two years.

An official said that only plans with crucial factors like economic ability and sustainability can succeed. The NCR is a distinct federal setup and covers around 55,083 sq kms of area with around 60 million population.

