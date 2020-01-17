Shooting academy owner pulls the trigger to kill self

A 31-year old shooting academy owner-cum-coach allegedly shot himself to death after heated aruguments with his parents over his wedding issue here on Friday, police said. Sasi Kumar, who had won several medals in shooting competitions, was running the private academy in Santosh Nagar here.

His parents wanted him to get married but he was refusing. After a heated argument on the issue with his parents on Friday, he went to his academy and shot himself to death using a gun, police said. Kumar's parents and others who rushed saw him in a pool of blood and rushed him to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, they said adding investigations were on..

