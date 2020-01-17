Left Menu
Statue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled in Kathua

A statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled by Dr Indresh Kumara, a member of Akhil Bhartiya Karyakarini of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at Vivekananda College of Education here on Friday.

Statue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled in Kathua on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled by Indresh Kumar, a member of Akhil Bhartiya Karyakarini of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at Vivekananda College of Education here on Friday. Kumar was accompanied by Rajnikant, Controller of Examinations of the University of Jammu, Lal Chand, Chairman of J-K Environment Impact Assessment Authority and other officials.

They lit the traditional lamp and paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda. Students of Vivekananda College of Education performed cultural programmes. Kumar said major goal of education is the harmonious development of personality and it is the sum total of impressions created by words, thoughts, intellect, virtues, body and spirituality.

Referring to abrogation article 370 and 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar accused Congress of double standards. "In 1975 former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency and arrested thousands of political leaders. When few leaders of J-K are put into jail for the restoration of peace, Congress claims that it as the murder of democracy," he said.

He added that opposition leaders were creating misconception among people regarding Citizenship Amendment Act. "There is no need for fear. This bill gives citizenship to minorities of other nation. There is no provision to withdraw citizenship of any person," Kumar said. (ANI)

