Over 15,000 litres of spirit seized by Kerala excise

Nearly 15,750 litres of spirit valued at Rs 50 lakh, was seized by Kerala excise officials from chinnakanur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on Friday night. The seizure was made on the basis of a tip off, excise officials here said.

The spirit, stored in 450 plastic cans in a secret godown, was worth Rs 50 lakh and is considered to be the biggest seizure in the recent months. It was handed over to TN prohibition wing, an excise press release said.

In a similar operation, about 10,000 litres of spirit was seized from a godown in Tamil Nadu last month..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

