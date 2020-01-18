Would Indira Jaising forgiven culprits if the victim was her daughter: Nirbhaya's mother

Slamming senior lawyer Indira Jaising for suggesting to forgive her daughter's rapists, Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, on Saturday questioned her whether she would have suggested the same if the victim would have been her own daughter. "I do not need her suggestions. Because of people who think like her incidents like rape, burning the girl keep happening, she is a disgrace to the women. Would she have forgiven them (culprits) if her daughter or she herself would have been raped?" Asha Devi told ANI here.

"She should apologise to the entire nation for her tweet. She can be a supporter of the perpetrators, but I am not. I will never forgive them. And I want to tell Indira Jaising that she has given a very wrong statement," she added. Earlier yesterday, Indira Jaising, through a tweet, had urged Asha Devi to forgive the perpetrators and had used the example of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, who had forgiven Nalini, one of the convicts who was given the death penalty by the court.

"While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she did not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against death penalty," Jaising's tweet read. (ANI)

