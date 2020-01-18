Man held for auto-lifting in south Delhi's Chhatarpur

A 30-year-old man was arrested from south Delhi's Chhatarpur in connection with vehicle lifting cases, police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Nazir, is a resident of Chhtarpur and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, they said.

He had been evading arrest since November, 2019, the police said. The arrest was made on Friday after police received information that Nazir would be coming to Chhatarpur. A trap was laid and Nazir apprehended, said AK Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime).

Nazir was riding a motorcycle which was stolen from Jamia Nagar area, he said. During interrogation, Nazir disclosed that he leads a gang that steals vehicles and sells them using forged documents, the officer added.

Two of Nazir's associates were arrested last November and 11 stolen vehicles recovered from them, the police said.

