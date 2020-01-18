Gehlot condoles demise of senior journalist Ashwini Chopra

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condoled the death of senior journalist and former BJP MP Ashwini Chopra, who passed away at a hospital after a prolonged illness. According to sources, Chopra, 63, was suffering from terminal cancer and had been admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon about three weeks ago. He passed away this afternoon.

Gehlot took to Twitter to express his "heartfelt condolences". "He (Ashwini Chopra) would always be remembered for his good work as an editor, social worker and MP. May God give strength to his family members to bear his loss," the chief minister said.

Chopra, a media baron-turned-journalist was elected as an MP from Karnal, Haryana, in 2014. He was the editor of Hindi daily Punjab Kesari, Delhi. Popularly known as 'Minna', he was a promising cricketer in his youth. Chopra leaves behind his wife and three children.

