Rijiju inaugurates 'Fit India Cyclothon' event in Goa

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday inaugurated the 'Fit India Cyclothon' along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Campal Parade Ground here. The event is part of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' 'Fit India Mission' and has been jointly organised with Goa's Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Over 500 people participated in the event, which involved cycling over a 5-kilometre stretch within Panaji. "It was good to see the chief minister cycling as it will inspire people to take up cycling and embark on a journey of fitness," Rijiju said.

He said the cyclothon programme, being held in several cities across the country, has over 80 lakh participants, making it among the largest ever..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

