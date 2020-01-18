Rahul Gandhi pitches for spice park, mega food park in Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has requested Union Minister Piyush Goyal to set up a spice park in his Lok Sabha constituency -- Wayanad. The Congress leader has also requested Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal to establish a mega food park in Wayanad.

In a letter to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Rahul has said: "Wayanad is a major production centre for coffee and spices in Kerala. It is the largest producer of turmeric and the second-largest producer of pepper in the state." "I urge the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to consider setting up a spice park in Wayanad, given the importance of creating sustainable livelihoods and improving price realisation of spices being cultivated," says Rahul.

"Wayanad is also home to a large number of homestead farms and small-holder plantations. Wayanad's home gardens are widely recognised for their suitable practices, with immense potential for organic farming," he further writes in the letter. "The District Action Plan for Wayanad under the Aspirational Districts Programme identified the 'increasing demand for Wayanadan crops like coffee, ginger, turmeric, scented rice and spices as a strength."

"It also points out that the cultivation of cash crops is a major source of foreign exchange earnings for the district. However, the District Action Plan highlights the need for a wider marketing network and value addition facilities for processing the spices," reads the letter. (ANI)

