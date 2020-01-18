Left Menu
Development News Edition

CISF personnel rapes colleague's 4-year-old daughter in IOCL

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paradip
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 17:12 IST
CISF personnel rapes colleague's 4-year-old daughter in IOCL

A CISF personnel posted in Odisha's Paradip allegedly raped his colleague's four-year-old daughter after luring her with chocolate to his quarter, police said on Saturday. The accused hails from Tamil Nadu and was posted in the IOCL township here. He has been arrested, said BC Mishra, assistant superintendent of police, Jagatsinghpur district.

The accused knew the victim as she is the daughter of another Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who is deployed at the Paradip Refinery Project of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), police said. The accused, a head constable in the CISF, allegedly lured the girl to his quarter with chocolate on Friday night and raped her, they said.

A case has been filed after the girl's family lodged a complaint at Abhaychandpur police station on Saturday, police said. Medical examination of the girl has been completed and further investigations are underway, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Bandh at Shirdi on Sunday but Saibaba temple to remain open

Locals have called for a shut-down at the temple town of Shirdi in Maharashtra on Sunday over a controversy over the birthplace of Saibaba, the 19th century spiritual figure. However, the famous Saibaba temple in the town will remain open,...

Minor gang-raped in Mathura

A minor was abducted and gang-raped by three youths when she was collecting fodder in a field, police said here. The incident occurred at around 2 pm on Friday, according to the FIR.The girl had accompanied her grandmother to the field. She...

Struggling Jamshedpur out to end Kerala juggernaut

A desperate Jamshedpur FC will eye nothing but a win as they host Kerala Blasters in a Hero Indian Super League clash here on Sunday. Jamshedpur are winless in six games now and lost their last three games which has put them in a precarious...

Disney give second season order to 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum'

Disney Plus has renewed Jeff Goldblums National Geographic series The World According to Jeff Goldblum for a second season. The show is the first series from Nat Geo to debut on Disneys newly-launched streaming service. Its first season is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020