Two held for attempting to sexually assault minor girl

Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor girl near Annur, about 35 km from here, police said. The 13-year-old girl was taken by a local, who is known to her, to a maize farm on Friday evening.

Seeing them, another person also followed the duo, police said. Police said as both attempted to sexually assault her, the girl screamed, attracting a few people who rushed to her rescue.

Police arrested the two men, both aged 23 years, in the early hours of Saturday following a complaint from the girl's parents. Cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, were registered against them,they said..

