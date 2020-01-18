Woman beaten by minor daughter's alleged molesters in Kanpur dies; sister critical

A 36-year-old woman was beaten to death by men who were accused of molesting her minor daughter and were out on bail, a senior police official said on Saturday. The women and her sister, who were witness in the 2018 molestation case, were assaulted by the men and admitted to hospitals here. The woman succumbed to her injuries at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital on Friday while her 26-year-old sister is battling for life at a private hospital in Chakeri.

Superintendent of Police (East) Raj Kumar Agarwal said, "Three persons have been arrested and raids are being conducted for the arrest of another elusive accused, Chand Babu." The police had arrested all the four accused in the molestation case after registering a case under IPC and POCSO Act, but the accused got bail from court.

