Punjab man dies in road accident in Himachal's Kullu

A man from Punjab died, while another person got injured after their truck met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Raipur village in Mukerian tehsil of Hoshiarpur district, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.

While Kumar died on the spot, the other occupant has been hospitalised, police said. The mishap occurred in Talara village of Sainj valley, he added.

