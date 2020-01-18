Naxal arrested after encounter with police in Jharkhand
A Naxal was arrested here on Saturday after an encounter between security forces.
A Naxal was arrested here on Saturday after an encounter between security forces.
The encounter took place during a joint anti-Naxal operation of Chaibasa police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Police said, "During the encounter with Naxals many rounds were fired. After the encounter, during a search operation, a 9mm pistol, one single barrel gun and cartridges were recovered. One Naxal was also arrested." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxal
- Jharkhand
- Central Reserve Police Force
- Chaibasa