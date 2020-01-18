Left Menu
Interaction for 2 vacant CBDT board member posts to be held on Jan 23

Interaction for the selection of candidate for two vacant posts in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) board, the top policy-making body of the Income Tax Department, will be held on January 23, sources said.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Committee of Secretaries has already shortlisted eight applicants for the post of board members. According to sources in the Finance Ministry, the government has asked willingness among the aspirant Income tax officers for the two posts, which were vacated after the retirement of Aditya Vikram and Neena Kumar.

According to the rule, Principal Chief Commissioners (PCCIT), Chief Commissioners (CCIT) and Principal Commissioner (PCIT) can apply for the post. This used to lead to some 350 relatively younger officers becoming eligible to apply for the vacant board member posts. Currently, there are more than 300 PCIT, and 28 PCCIT in the Income Tax Department.

"Processing of application with vigilance clearance, etc is causing a delay as getting vigilance clearance of 350 officers is a time-consuming process. To avoid such delays, the selection procedure has been changed. The government asked willingness from PCCITs, CCITs, and PCITs and shortlisted four applicants per vacant posts," sources said. "After a total of eight applicants were shortlisted, they were asked to apply for the two vacant posts. Applicants were asked to write about their achievements in 200 words. They were asked to write five of their outstanding contribution in their career," sources added.

The applicant might also have to write about their vision for the betterment of the tax system in the country. Sources said this new selection system will save time and the vacant posts will be filled on a real-time basis. Now, the Committee of Secretaries will interact with the eight shortlisted candidates on January 23.

The CBDT is headed by a Chairman and also comprises of six members, all of whom are ex-officio Special Secretary to the Central government. The board is responsible for direct tax collection of over 13 lakh crore and expansion of the tax base, which has doubled in the past five years. It is also responsible to identify tax evasion and black money, the legislation of finance bills, litigation management, and budget-making process, etc. (ANI)

