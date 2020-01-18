Indore anti-CAA protest enters 4th day; BJP attacks MP govt

A protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Muslim dominated Badwali Chowki area, dubbed as 'Shaheen Bagh of Indore' on social media, entered its fourth day on Saturday. Hundreds of anti-CAA protesters have camped in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area for over a month now, leading to blockage of the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh road, a key link between Noida and Delhi.

In the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, police had allegedly baton-charged some of the protesters, after which a probe was initiated by the Congress-led government and two officials were transferred. Additional Superintendent Guruprasad Parasher was shifted to the police headquarters, while Sarafa police station in-charge R N S Bhadoria was attached to the district police.

However, on Saturday, the opposition BJP claimed the Kamal Nath government's move against the two officers was unfair. "Police were trying to control protesters in Badwali Chowk but the Kamal Nath government took action to appease a section (community)," said MP BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma.

Sharma questioned how the protest at Badwali Chowk was being allowed by the state government for the past four days despite the imposition of section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits assembly of more than four persons in one place..

