Two wanted 'criminals' of Delhi arrested in Sonipat

The Haryana police has arrested two persons in separate raids, claiming that they are wanted by Delhi police for their involvement in over dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and theft in the national capital. A Haryana police spokesperson said two country-made pistols and nine cartridges were also recovered from the duo and they were booked under the Arms Act.

He said the first arrest was made in Sonipat district on Saturday on a tip-off that a Delhi history-sheeter Deepak alias Lota, a resident of Nahra (Sonipat), would be coming to a place on GT Road near Kundli. A police team reached the place and nabbed him with a pistol and five cartridges in his possession.

The second man, Sunil alias Banda, a resident of Chirsmi Hall, Nahra in Sonipat district was arrested on a secret information that accused was roaming with illegal arms. A country-made pistol and 4 cartridges were recovered from him, he said. "During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that more than a dozen cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, loot, dacoity, theft and under relevant sections of Arms Act were registered against them. Both have committed a dacoity in July 2018 in Delhi and were absconding since then. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway," he said.

